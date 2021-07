A worker sits on sacks of spices loaded on a cart at a wholesale market after authorities eased lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

July 14 (Reuters) - India on Wednesday reported 38,792 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, data from health ministry showed, with daily deaths rising by 624.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing

