Healthcare worker Hemaben Raval collects a swab for a rapid antigen test from farmer Vinod Vajabhai Dabhi in his field, during a door-to-door vaccination drive amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Banaskantha district in the western state of Gujarat, India, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

SINGAPORE, July 24 (Reuters) - India reported on Saturday 39,097 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a government statement said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose by 546, with total deaths reaching 420,016, health ministry data showed.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Edmund Klamann

