A police officer manages people who came to receive a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine outside a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad, India, June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

July 5 (Reuters) - India reported 39,796 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday, with active cases at 482,071.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam

