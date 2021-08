A healthcare worker holding a rose is vaccinated against COVID-19 at a medical centre in Mumbai, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

MUMBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - India reported 40,134 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a government statement said on Monday.

Deaths rose by 422 in the same period, according to the federal health ministry.

Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Tom Hogue

