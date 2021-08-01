Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India

India reports 41,831 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours - health ministry

People walk through a crowded market on a rainy day amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - India reported 41,831 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to government data on Sunday.

The nationwide tally of infections has reached 31.65 million since the start of the pandemic, according to the health ministry.

The country reported 541 deaths overnight, taking the overall tally to 424,351 fatalities, data showed.

Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

