Women hold umbrellas to cover from rain as they wait to receive a dose of COVISHIELD vaccine, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, outside a vaccination centre in Kolkata, India, August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

NEW DELHI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - India reported 41,965 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Clarence Fernandez Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.