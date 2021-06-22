India
India reports 42,640 new COVID-19 cases, 1,167 deaths
BENGALURU, June 22 (Reuters) - India reported on Tuesday 42,640 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.
The South Asian country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.98 million, while total fatalities are at 389,302, the data showed. India's coronavirus-related deaths rose by 1,167 overnight.
Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill
