A healthcare worker collects swab from a man for a RT-PCR test after he arrived at a railway station during the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ahmedabad, India, September 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

MUMBAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - India reported 42,766 new coronavirus infections overnight, the federal health ministry said on Sunday, taking its tally to 32.9 million cases.

The death toll rose by 308 to 440,533, data from the ministry showed.

