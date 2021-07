People shop at a crowded wholesale vegetable market after authorities eased coronavirus restrictions, following a drop in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

July 9 (Reuters) - India on Friday reported 43,393 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to data from the health ministry, with active cases at 458,727.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.