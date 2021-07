People walk at a crowded market in the old quarters of Delhi, India, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

NEW DELHI, July 29 (Reuters) - India reported on Thursday 43,509 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the government said in a statement.

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru and Neha Arora in New Delhi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

