People walk through a crowded market on a rainy day amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU, July 28 (Reuters) - India reported 43,654 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the federal government said on Wednesday.

The country's total case load now stands at 31.44 million infections, according to a Reuters tally.

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

