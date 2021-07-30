India
India reports 44,230 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally at 31.57 mln
NEW DELHI, July 30 (Reuters) - India reported on Friday 44,230 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, government data showed.
The nationwide tally of infections reached 31.57 million, according to the health ministry.
The country reported 555 deaths overnight, taking the overall tally to 423,217 fatalities, data showed.
Reporting by Shivani Singh, Anuron Kumar Mitra in BENGALURU and Neha Arora in NEW DELHI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
