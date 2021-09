A healthcare worker collects swab from a man for a RT-PCR test after he arrived at a railway station during the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ahmedabad, India, September 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - India reported 45,352 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, with 366 deaths.

Total infections have now risen to 32.9 million and deaths to 439,895.

Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Christopher Cushing

