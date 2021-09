A woman receives a dose of COVAXIN coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech, during a vaccination drive organised by SEEDS, an NGO which normally specialise in providing relief after floods and other natural disasters, at an under-construction flyover in New Delhi, India, August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - India reported 47,092 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, a government statement said on Thursday, the biggest single-day rise in two months.

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar

