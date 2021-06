Kailash Nath, 69, and Tarachand (L) 62, walk to get vaccinated after they were helped by a volunteer from SEEDS, an NGO which normally specialise providing relief after floods and other natural disasters, to reach the vaccination centre, in New Delhi, India, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

BENGALURU, June 23 (Reuters) - India reported on Wednesday 50,848 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed. The South Asian nation's total infections now stand at 30.03 million, according to a Reuters tally. Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.