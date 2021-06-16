India
India reports 62,224 new COVID-19 cases, 2,542 deaths
BENGALURU, June 16 (Reuters) - India reported on Wednesday 62,224 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.
The South Asian country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.63 million, while total fatalities are at 379,573, the data showed. India added 2,542 deaths overnight.
