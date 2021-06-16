India reports 62,224 new COVID-19 cases, 2,542 deaths

A healthcare worker holding a rose receives an AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD vaccine, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign, at a medical centre in Mumbai, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU, June 16 (Reuters) - India reported on Wednesday 62,224 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.

The South Asian country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.63 million, while total fatalities are at 379,573, the data showed. India added 2,542 deaths overnight.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

