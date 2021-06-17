Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India

India reports 67,208 new COVID-19 cases, 2,330 deaths

A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample from a man for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test in front of a shop in Nawroz Baba village in central Kashmir's Budgam district May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

BENGALURU, June 17 (Reuters) - India reported on Thursday 67,208 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.

The South Asian country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.70 million, while total fatalities are at 381,903, the data showed. India's coronavirus-related deaths rose by 2,330 overnight.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

