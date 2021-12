Students apply finishing touches to paintings made to create an awareness against the new coronavirus Omicron variant, in Mumbai, India, November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - India reported 9,216 new COVID-19 infections on Friday after announcing its first two Omicron cases the previous day. read more

Total COVID-19 cases have now reached 34.62 million, health ministry data showed. Deaths rise by 391 to a total of 470,115.

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

