Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

IndiaIndia reports another record daily rise in COVID-19 infections

Reuters
1 minute read
1/5

People bury the bodies of victims who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 16, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India reported a record daily increase of 234,692 COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Saturday.

It was the eighth record daily increase in the last nine days.

Total cases reached nearly 14.5 million, second only to the United States which has reported more than 32 million infections.

India's deaths from COVID-19 rose by 1,341 to reach a total of 175,649, the data showed.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

India

India · April 16, 2021 · 1:51 PM UTCIndia pledges massive boost in vaccine output as COVID-19 cases surge

India pledged on Friday to raise monthly production of its own COVID-19 vaccine about tenfold to nearly 100 million doses by September, as immunisations have slowed in the country despite a surge in new infections.

IndiaFour members of Sikh community among dead in Indianapolis FedEx shooting -group
IndiaDelhi COVID-19 cemetery running low on space as deaths mount
IndiaUK approves diamond tycoon Nirav Modi's extradition to India
IndiaIndia govt says it will supply around 17,000 MT of oxygen to states worst-hit by COVID-19

The Indian government said on Friday it will supply 17,092 MT of medical oxygen in a dozen states where the virus is surging, including Maharashtra and capital city of Delhi.