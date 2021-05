A message is written on the back of a medical staff member by a colleague at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are being treated, at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) hospital, in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India on Saturday reported 257,299 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,194.

Total infections in the country stood at 26.3 million while the country's total death toll was at 295,525, according to data from the health ministry.

