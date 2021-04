Migrant workers gather at a bus station to board buses to return to their villages after Delhi government ordered a six-day lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's daily COVID-19 cases retreated from record levels on Tuesday, but stayed above the 200,000 mark for a sixth straight day, with cases increasing by 259,170 over the last 24 hours.

Deaths from COVID-19 rose by a record 1,761 to reach a total of 180,530, health ministry data showed.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.