India reports first death linked to Omicron coronavirus variant

People shop at a crowded market amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi, India, January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - India on Wednesday reported its first COVID-19 death linked to the fast-spreading Omicron variant in the western state of Rajasthan, a federal health ministry official said.

Omicron cases in the country have now risen to 2,135, the official told a small group of reporters in New Delhi.

Reporting by Krishna N. Das, Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal

