India reports first death linked to Omicron coronavirus variant
NEW DELHI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - India on Wednesday reported its first COVID-19 death linked to the fast-spreading Omicron variant in the western state of Rajasthan, a federal health ministry official said.
Omicron cases in the country have now risen to 2,135, the official told a small group of reporters in New Delhi.
Reporting by Krishna N. Das, Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
