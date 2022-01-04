India reports most COVID-19 cases since early September

A policeman asks people to leave the promenade at Marine drive, during restrictions to limit public gatherings amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, January 3, 2022. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

NEW DELHI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - India reported 37,379 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday, the most since early September as the Omicron coronavirus variant overtakes Delta in places such as the capital New Delhi.

Deaths rose by 124 to reach a total of 482,017. Total infections stand at 34.96 million.

Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Chandini Monnappa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

