A man walks after cremating his relative, who died due to complications related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - India reported 179 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, the smallest rise since the middle of March, taking the total to 447,373.

Infections rose by 18,795, the smallest increase since early March, lifting the total to about 33.7 million, health ministry data showed.

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.