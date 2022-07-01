India restricts gasoline, gasoil exports to meet local demand

Oil tankers are seen parked at a yard outside a fuel depot on the outskirts of Kolkata February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI, July 1 (Reuters) - India has restricted exports of gasoil and gasoline to help boost supplies in the local markets, a move that could curtail overseas sales by refiners Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) and Nayara Energy, part owned by Russian oil major Rosneft.

Fuel exporters will have to make a commitment that 50% of the gasoline quantity mentioned in the shipping bill has been supplied or will be supplied to the local market in the current fiscal year to March 31, the order said. The local sale commitment for diesel is 30%.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

