India restricts wheat flour exports

Workers carry sacks of wheat for sifting at a grain mill on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Amit Dave

MUMBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - India has tweaked export policy for wheat flour and asked traders to secure permission before exporting the commodity, the government said in a notification published on Thursday.

New Delhi banned wheat exports in mid-May as a scorching heatwave curtailed output and domestic prices hit a record high. read more

After the ban, demand for wheat flour jumped from neighbouring countries struggling to secure wheat at lower prices from other suppliers.

The restriction on wheat flour exports would be effective from July 12, the government said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.