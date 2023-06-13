India to review production incentive scheme this month-end















NEW DELHI, June 13 (Reuters) - India will review its production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme at the end of this month to improve utilisation in sectors that are lagging behind, a trade ministry official said on Tuesday.

The PLI scheme, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's main industrial policy to boost manufacturing, has so far announced incentives for 14 sectors.

The review will focus on six sectors, including steel and textiles, where the scheme has not been effective, the official, who did not want to be named, told reporters.

The official said the review will help in better utilisation of funds over the next 2-3 years.

Another official said the government had no plans to include chip manufacturing in the PLI scheme, but that talks were in "reasonably advanced stages" to bring toys, footwear and new-age bikes under the fold.

The PLI scheme has drawn investments totaling 535 billion rupees ($6.54 billion) until December 2022.

(This story has been corrected to fix the number of sectors to 14 from 15 in paragraph 2)

Reporting by Shivangi Acharya; Editing by Savio D'Souza











