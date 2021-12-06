India, Russia sign 28 investment deals -foreign secy

Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, December 6, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - India and Russia signed 28 investment pacts on Monday, including deals on steel, shipbuilding, coal and energy, India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said.

India has also begun to receive S-400 missiles from Russia this month, Shringla said, adding that supplies would continue.

Reporting by Neha Arora and Alasdair Pal Editing by David Goodman

