India says BBC documentary on India PM Modi is "propaganda"
NEW DELHI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - India's foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday said a recently broadcast BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which questions his leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots, was "propaganda."
"There is an agenda behind it," the spokesperson said.
Modi was the chief minister of the western state of Gujarat when the deadly communal riots took place.
Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Toby Chopra
