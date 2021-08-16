Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India

India says doors open to Afghan's Sikh and Hindu minorities

1 minute read
1/2

A flight Information board showing flights cancelled from Kabul is pictured at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

NEW DELHI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - India will help members of Afghanistan's tiny Sikh and Hindu community to come to India, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

"We are in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities. We will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan," foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

India invested millions of dollars in development projects in Afghanistan and Bagchi said the government stood by the Afghans who had partnered it in that task.

Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Alison Williams

