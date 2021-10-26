Skip to main content

India

India says government panel looking into new Delta subvariant

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a woman during a rapid antigen testing campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a railway station platform in Mumbai, India, August 27, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

NEW DELHI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - India's health minister said on Tuesday that a government panel of experts was looking into a Delta coronavirus subvariant, AY.4.2, that has been detected in the United Kingdom.

The U.K. Health Security Agency said last week that it was investigating AY.4.2 as it was possibly more transmissible than Delta, though there was no evidence that it caused more severe disease or rendered vaccines ineffective. read more

Reporting by Neha Arora and Anuron Kumar Mitra

