India says it hopes Beijing will allow Indian journalists to continue to work in China















NEW DELHI, June 2 (Reuters) - India's foreign ministry said on Friday that it hopes Beijing will allow Indian journalists to continue to work in China.

India and China, whose relations have nosedived since a deadly military clash on their Himalayan frontier in 2020, have been involved in a spat this year over visas for each others journalists.

Reporting by YP Rajesh Editing by Christina Fincher











