India says it rejects attempts by China to rename places in eastern state















NEW DELHI, April 4 (Reuters) - India said on Tuesday it rejected attempts by China to rename places in its eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.

"Arunachal Pradesh is, has been and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India," foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

Bagchi was responding to media reports which said China had renamed several places in Arunachal Pradesh.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Himani Sarkar











