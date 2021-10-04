India says it will investigate Pandora Papers cases

A commuter walks past the building of India's Ministry of Finance during dusk in New Delhi, India, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - India said on Monday it would investigate cases linked to the Pandora Papers leak of financial documents, though it added that the "names of only a few Indians have appeared so far in the media".

"The relevant investigative agencies would undertake investigation in these cases and appropriate action would be taken in such cases as per law," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

"With a view to ensure effective investigation in these cases, the Government will also proactively engage with foreign jurisdictions for obtaining information in respect of relevant taxpayers/entities."

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.