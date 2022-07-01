India says Modi, Russia's Putin discuss energy, food markets

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G7 summit at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 27, 2022. Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS

NEW DELHI, July 1 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone on Friday and discussed the state of global energy and food markets, Modi's office said in a statement, as India keeps buying Russian crude oil.

"They exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilisers and pharma products could be encouraged further," the statement said. "The leaders also discussed global issues, including the state of the international energy and food markets."

The statement said Modi urged Putin to go for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine crisis.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rama Venkat and Chris Thomas; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.