India says Omicron shows up on tests, advises states to ramp up checks

A boy reacts as a healthcare worker collects a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test swab sample near a bus terminal in New Delhi, India, November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

BENGALURU, Nov 30 (Reuters) - India's union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday that the Omicron variant does show up on RT-PCR and RAT testing, and advised the country's states to ramp up diagnostics for early identification.

All samples that test positive for COVID-19 are to be "promptly" sent for genome sequencing, Bhushan said in a meeting with state and union territory representatives to review the variant.

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens

