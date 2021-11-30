India
India says Omicron shows up on tests, advises states to ramp up checks
1 minute read
BENGALURU, Nov 30 (Reuters) - India's union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday that the Omicron variant does show up on RT-PCR and RAT testing, and advised the country's states to ramp up diagnostics for early identification.
All samples that test positive for COVID-19 are to be "promptly" sent for genome sequencing, Bhushan said in a meeting with state and union territory representatives to review the variant.
Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.