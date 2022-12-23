India says it will provide free food grains to over 800 million poor for a year















NEW DELHI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - India will provide food grains for free to more than 813 million poor people for a year at a cost of 2 trillion rupees ($24.2 billion), India's commerce minister said on Friday.

The scheme would run till December 2023, Piyush Goyal, the commerce minister, said at a news briefing.

The programme merges two scheme, including one started in 2020 during the height of COVID-19 pandemic, under which the government was providing free or subsidised food grains to the poor, Goyal added.

($1 = 82.7800 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Toby Chopra











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.