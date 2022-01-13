India says trade pact with Britain could double trade by 2030

British Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan speaks to the media during the launch of free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations between the United Kingdom and India during an event at a hotel in New Delhi, India, January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

NEW DELHI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - India's proposed trade pact with Britain could help double bilateral trade by 2030, a government statement said on Thursday, after talks between the trade ministers of the two countries.

Earlier Piyush Goyal, India's trade minister, and Anne-Marie Trevelyan, UK Secretary of State for International Trade, launched negotiations seeking freer movement of goods and people with a deal projected to increase bilateral trade by billions of pounds.

Britain has said the deal could almost double British exports to India, and by 2035 boost total trade by 28 billion pounds ($38 billion) per year. Total trade in 2019 was worth 23 billion pounds, according to British statistics. read more

