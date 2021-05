Mortuary workers load the body of a person, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), to an ambulance for cremation, at a Hospital in New Delhi, India May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India has seen fewer cases of infections by the coronavirus variant first spotted in Britain in recent weeks but more by a local variant in some states, Sujeet Kumar, the director of the National Centre for Disease Control, said on Wednesday.