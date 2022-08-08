1 minute read
India seeking to block Chinese firms from its sub-$150 phone market - broadcaster ET NOW
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW DELHI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - India is seeking to oust Chinese firms from its sub-$150 phone market, broadcaster ET NOW said on Monday citing unnamed news agencies.
The report said the move would come as a blow to Chinese companies Xiaomi and Realme.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Krishna N. Das, Editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.