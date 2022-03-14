Skip to main content
India seeks parliament approval for $14 bln extra spending in 2021/22 - statement

A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai, India, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

NEW DELHI, March 14 (Reuters) - The Indian government sought parliamentary approval on Monday for net extra spending of 1.07 trillion rupees ($13.96 billion)in the current financial year ending in March 2022, that would include spending of 149 billion rupees on fertilisers subsidies.

It is seeking approval for gross spending of 1.58 trillion rupees including a net cash outgo of 1.07 trillion with the balance arranged from savings, the government told the lower house in a statement.

($1 = 76.6400 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nigam Prusty and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

