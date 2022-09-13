India seen reaching annual economic growth of 7% this decade -adviser

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A man walks along a wall overlooking the central Mumbai's financial district skyline, India, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

NEW DELHI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Investment spending will return in India, with annual economic growth of 7% attainable this decade, Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageshwaran said on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.