1 minute read
India seen reaching annual economic growth of 7% this decade -adviser
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW DELHI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Investment spending will return in India, with annual economic growth of 7% attainable this decade, Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageshwaran said on Tuesday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.