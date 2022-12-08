India sees mobile phone exports of up to $9 bln this fiscal year - minister

NEW DELHI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - India expects its mobile phones exports to rise to 700 billion rupees ($8.50 billion) to 750 billion rupees ($9.11 billion) this fiscal year, a government minister said on Thursday.

The exports will be of "classic and leading brands", including products of companies like Apple Inc (AAPL.O) made in India, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and technology.

Exports were $5.8 billion in the last fiscal year that ended on March 31, according to media reports.

($1 = 82.3640 Indian rupees)

