India set for average rainfall in July -weather office

MUMBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - India is likely to receive an average amount of rain in July despite the likely emergence of the El Nino weather pattern, a senior weather department official said, encouraging farmers to accelerate crop planting which has progress slowly due to patchy rains in June.

Most parts of the country would receive good rainfall in July, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), told reporters.

