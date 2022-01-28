India shares gain on energy, banking boost

A general view of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 50,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Friday, lifted by energy and banking stocks amid strong earnings momentum, while a slight rebound in global markets also aided investor sentiment.

Asian stocks recovered some of their steep losses from the previous session after U.S. markets limited further declines from hawkish Fed comments, supported by a firm economy and strong earnings at Apple Inc.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.7% at 17,219, as of 0354 GMT. The S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) gained 0.5% to 57,583.06.

The Nifty bank Index (.NSEBANK) and public sector bank index (.NIFTYPSU) rose 0.7% each after a cluster of strong earnings from Punjab National Bank (PNBK.NS), Canara Bank (CNBK.NS) and RBL Bank (RATB.NS) propped up risk appetite.

The Nifty energy index (.NIFTYENR) rose 1.44% while the IT index (.NIFTYIT) gained 1.7%.

Shares of Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) climbed 2.5% after it said Alphabet Inc's Google (GOOGL.O) would invest up to $1 billion in the telecom operator.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru

