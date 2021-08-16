India state fuel retailers' Aug gasoil, gasoline sales down 15.34% m/m

A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Indian state fuel retailers' gasoline and gasoil sales declined in the first fortnight of August from the same period last month, preliminary sales data showed.

Gasoline sales at 985,852 tonnes between Aug 1-15 were 4.93% lower compared with those between July 1-15, while gasoil sales at 2.1 million tonnes were down 15.34%, the data showed.

