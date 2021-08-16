India
India state fuel retailers' Aug gasoil, gasoline sales down 15.34% m/m
NEW DELHI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Indian state fuel retailers' gasoline and gasoil sales declined in the first fortnight of August from the same period last month, preliminary sales data showed.
Gasoline sales at 985,852 tonnes between Aug 1-15 were 4.93% lower compared with those between July 1-15, while gasoil sales at 2.1 million tonnes were down 15.34%, the data showed.
