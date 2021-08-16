Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

India state fuel retailers' Aug gasoil, gasoline sales down 15.34% m/m

1 minute read

A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Indian state fuel retailers' gasoline and gasoil sales declined in the first fortnight of August from the same period last month, preliminary sales data showed.

Gasoline sales at 985,852 tonnes between Aug 1-15 were 4.93% lower compared with those between July 1-15, while gasoil sales at 2.1 million tonnes were down 15.34%, the data showed.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 4:29 AM UTC

Indian shares flat on cautious Asian markets; SpiceJet dives

Indian shares were little changed on Monday, as cautious investors weighed a possible slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, while budget carrier SpiceJet dropped after reporting a wider quarterly loss.

India
India reports 32,937 new coronavirus infections
India
Modi says India will soon unveil $1.35 trln infrastructure plan
India
Advantage England despite Pujara-Rahane defensive masterclass
India
Twitter reinstates accounts of India's Rahul Gandhi, other opposition leaders