INDIA STOCKS Indian shares climb as SBI, consumer stocks boost















BENGALURU, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares traded higher on Monday, lifted by sharp gains in heavyweight State Bank of India and consumer stocks on robust earnings results.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 0.57% to 18,219.80 as of 0351 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was 0.50% higher at 61,255.21.

The benchmark indexes added nearly 2% each last week in their third straight weekly gain.

In early trades on Monday, Nifty's FMCG (.NIFTYFMCG), automobile (.NIFTYAUTO), and public sector bank (.NIFTYPSU) indexes were among the top performers, climbing between 1% and 5.6%.

Britannia Industries Ltd (BRIT.NS) and State Bank of India (SBI.NS) were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, advancing 8% and 4.6%, respectively, after the companies reported a rise in quarterly profit.

State-run Coal India Ltd (COAL.NS) and digital payments firm Paytm (PAYT.NS) were up more than 1% each, ahead of their quarterly results.

Further aiding sentiment, provisional data with the National Stock Exchange showed foreign institutional investors bought net of 14.36 billion Indian rupees ($175.20 million) equities on Friday, while domestic investors sold 5.49 billion rupees of shares

($1 = 81.9620 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman











