India to streamline rules on genome-edited plants















NEW DELHI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - India is streamlining regulations for the development of genome edited plants, the government said on Thursday, calling the technology 'promising', as it offered huge economic potential.

The statement came hours after a government panel gave environmental clearance for indigenously developed genetically modified (GM) mustard seeds, experts said.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











