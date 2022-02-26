India supports initiatives to release strategic petroleum reserves

NEW DELHI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - India is closely monitoring global energy markets and potential energy supply disruptions as a fallout of the evolving geopolitical situation, a government statement said on Saturday.

India is committed to supporting initiatives for releases from strategic petroleum reserves to mitigate market volatility and calm the rise in crude oil prices, the statement said.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Catherine Evans

