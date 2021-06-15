Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India supreme court ends proceedings against Italian marines - Gentiloni

Italian sailors Salvatore Girone (R) and Massimiliano Latorre leave the police commissioner office in the southern Indian city of Kochi January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V/File Photo

India's supreme court has closed all the proceedings against two Italian marines, European Union commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday.

Salvatore Girone and Massimiliano Latorre were arrested in February 2012 over the shooting of two fishermen off the southern Indian coast. They said the killings were accidental, as they mistook the fishermen for pirates and fired warning shots while on duty on the Italian oil tanker "Enrica Lexie".

"Supreme Court quashes criminal cases against Italian marines in Enrica Lexie case accepting compensation," Gentiloni posted on Twitter.

"The case with India is closed. A success of Italian diplomacy," he added.

